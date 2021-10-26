Winds reaching up to force 7 and heavy rain are expected to batter Malta over the next few days, with weather forecasters bracing themselves for a gregale storm.

The rough weather comes as storms in neighbouring Sicily left two people dead and entire regions on high alert, with cars overturned and entire streets submerged as a result of torrential rainfall.

Locally, meteorologists at the Malta International Airport Met Office expect east-northeast winds to pick up the pace overnight and reach very strong levels on Wednesday, with hail also possible.

Wednesday’s blustery weather is expected to then turn very wet, with forecasters predicting large amounts of rain between Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Eastern coastal areas will be especially vulnerable to the rough weather. Force 7 winds can reach speeds of 61 km/hour and are considered to be one step below gale force.

An MIA spokesperson urged people to take the necessary precautions and said the Met Office would issue warnings accordingly.

The poor weather is the result of a low-pressure system to the south-east of Malta. That system, known as a depression, will remain practically stationary until Wednesday night before it starts moving towards Sicily on Thursday.

Weather conditions are expected to significantly improve from Thursday evening onwards, once that system shifts away from the country.

But people will still need to keep their umbrellas at the ready for a few more days: Malta is expected to continue experiencing isolated showers through to Saturday.

Preparing for a storm:

Clear gutters and drains to allow rainwater to drain without accumulating;

Remove any unsecured items from roofs, gardens, terraces or balconies;

Ensure that anything that cannot be removed, such as PV panels, is well secured;

Check window shutters to ensure they close properly;

Park vehicles on higher ground, where they are less likely to be impacted by high flows of rainwater.