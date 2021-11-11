Photo: Francelle Azzopardi

Last updated 8.51 with reports of flooding at Marsascala.

Heavy rainfall throughout the night caused several streets to flood early on Thursday morning.

Gozo appeared to be the worst hit, with flooding reported in Għajnsielem. In Marsalforn valley, the streets turned into rivers.

Mayor Kevin Cauchi issued an appeal for residents to be careful.

A resident of Għajnsielem said Pjazza tad-Dehra was impassable and the area around Amabile Cauchi playing field was under water.

Low-lying Marsa and Qormi also reported street flooding and traffic was reduced to a crawl.

In Marsascala, heavy flooding at the junction near the playground on the seafront made the road impassable for traffic.

At Żejtun, a pole toppled over because of high winds, blocking a lane on Tal-Barrani Road. The traffic lights were also not working.

"It is super busy and scary," said one motorist.

Manhole covers were dislodged at Birkirkara/Lija Valley Road and at Kappara near the roundabout, creating further hazard to drivers.

One driver said it took her 90 minutes to get from Żebbuġ to Santa Venera.

The rain is forecast to clear late in the morning.

Bicycle Advocacy Group president Michelle Attard Tonna posted a series of pictures as she tried to make her way on her bike with the caption: "Remind me again how much money we spent on road infrastructure."

Photo: Michelle Attard Tonna

Send more pictures to Facebook Times of Malta or newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Ghajnsielem playground on Thursday morning. Photo: Charles Spiteri.

Msida