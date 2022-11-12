The top-bottom clash between Żebbuġ Rangers and Ħamrun Spartans was interrupted at half-time as the heavy rainfall that fell on the Maltese islands flooded the pitch at the Centenary Stadium.

The match kicked off three quarters of an hour late after the first game between Birkirkara and Gżira United was interrupted and resumed later.

Żebbuġ, who share the bottom spot with Pieta’ Hotspurs, stunned the Spartans with two goals within the first ten minutes with Ħamrun reducing the gap four minutes later and maintaining their opponents under pressure for the rest of the first half.

However, due to the incessant rainfall, referee Ezekiel Barbara opted to wait for the water to drain before trying to kick off the second half and in fact waited for almost forty-five minutes before inspecting the pitch with the two team captains, Shaun Bugeja and Steve Borg, and deciding to abandon the game.

