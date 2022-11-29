A heavy downpour brought rush-hour traffic to a crawl in the central parts of Malta early on Tuesday evening.

Flooding was reported in a section of the Tal-Qroqq tunnels, with the sliproads leading to it being clogged by traffic. Traffic was jammed all the way to Lija and Marsa.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a section of the Tal-Qroqq tunnel area exiting to Birkirkara had to be closed to traffic after cars stalled there.

Vjal ir-Riħan in San Ġwann also flooded, with stalled cars seen on the road leading to Mater Dei Hospital, close to the Foster Clark factory.

Flooding also impacted significant parts of Gżira. Rue d'Argens, a key road in the town, was blocked off by high water levels, while videos circulated on social media showed the town's promenade also submerged, with long traffic tailbacks in the Msida direction.

Motorists also reported some manholes becoming dislodged, adding to the danger on the roads.

Major traffic was also reported in Valley Road, Birkirkara - a major flooding blackspot - with high water levels bringing some cars to a complete standstill.

A local traffic-focused Facebook page, Maltese Roads Traffic Updates, reported that major traffic on the Birkirkara bypass was making it difficult for ambulances to get through the road.

Traffic was slowed in Msida.

This was the second time in three days that major arteries were flooded. On Sunday a section of the main road in Swieqi was flooded by rainwater, while strong winds and rough seas caused damage along the Sliema front, the coast road and Xemxija.

Flooding also hampered traffic on the road at the inner part of Marsascala Bay.

