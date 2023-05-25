Hundreds of motorists in the centre of Malta faced a traffic nightmare going to work on Thursday morning as three accidents snarled up traffic flow.

Naxxar Road, Birkirkara. Photo: Malta Roads Traffic Updates

No one was injured when a car crashed into a barrier on the southbound carriageway of the Marsa - Ħamrun bypass.

The crash, following a light rainfall in the early morning, caused a tailback stretching all the way to Żebbuġ and Attard and through the Santa Venera tunnels.

Ongoing infrastructural works on Ħamrun's St Joseph High Road have also seen traffic - that usually passes through that busy thoroughfare - spill onto Qormi and Sta Venera.

Times of Malta readers meanwhile also reported a motorbike accident on Naxxar Road in Birkirkara, and a separate crash in Kappara.

A police spokesperson said no injuries were reported.