Britain’s world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he is seriously exploring the possibility of a fight in Australia.

The unbeaten Fury is currently in the country to support close friend and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in his bout against Faiga Opelu on Wednesday.

“I’m looking to do a fight here so I will be going up and down the country looking at different stadiums over the next few days,” Fury told Fox Sports television.

“I’m 100 per cent serious.”

The 34-year-old Fury, who boasts a record of 33 wins from 34 fights with one draw, is visiting Australia for the first time.

