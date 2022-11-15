Tyson Fury said he made his brief retirement from boxing because he knew no other way of “keeping it sane”.

After beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion said he was hanging up his gloves.

But the 34-year-old reversed his decision several times before confirming he would defend his title in an all-British bout against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on December 3.

That fight was set up after Fury’s attempts to call out fellow world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and British rival Anthony Joshua failed to produce a high-profile fight.

