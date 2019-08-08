The Nationalist Party has urged the government to heed objections to the Central Link road project.

"The government should reconsider its position in view of the unanimous opposition of residents, environmental organisations and the PN," the party said.

It should particularly heed 15 environmental NGOs which had expressed concern about the potential destruction of 50,000 square metres of agricultural land and almost 500 trees.

In ignoring everybody, the government was showing it did not care about the environment or the concerns and welfare of residents and farmers, the PN said.

It said it would continue to insist on environmental safeguards.

The statement was signed by David Agius, shadow minister for energy and water management, Jason Azzopardi, shadow minister for the environment, Toni Bezzina, shadow minister for transport, Marthese Portelli, shadow minister for capital projects and Edwin Vassallo, shadow minister for agriculture and SMEs.

PL: Project is better than as planned under the PN

In a reply, the Labour Party said plans for this road as originally drawn by the Nationalist government would have seen more take-up of agricultural land.

The project as drawn up now was more environmentally sustainable and would end with more trees than the present.

Furthermore, the PL said it was the PN in government which caused the most widespread environmental harm when it extended the development zones.