National swimming coach Delon Dannhauser is hopeful Maltese swimmers will continue to receive huge financial support from the authorities to ensure the sport takes further strides forward after a record-breaking participation at the Games of the Small States of Europe.

Maltese swimmers have been one of the many success stories of the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

During this year’s Games, Team Malta have reached unprecedented heights with swimmers winning a record tally of 17 medals in the pool – four gold, six silver and seven bronze.

It was an astonishing achievement, particularly when one considers that prior to these Games, Malta had only one gold medal to its name which came 18 years ago when Angela Galea had won the 200 metres butterly at the Andorra Games in 2005.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt