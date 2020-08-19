Norway star and former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg was named in Lyon’s squad for the Women’s Champions League ‘Final Eight’ in Spain despite being sidelined since January by a knee injury.

Hegerberg, the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 53 goals, scored a hat-trick in last year’s final as Lyon won a fourth consecutive title but is only six months removed from surgery on ruptured knee ligaments.

