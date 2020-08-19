Norway star and former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg was named in Lyon’s squad for the Women’s Champions League ‘Final Eight’ in Spain despite being sidelined since January by a knee injury.
Hegerberg, the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 53 goals, scored a hat-trick in last year’s final as Lyon won a fourth consecutive title but is only six months removed from surgery on ruptured knee ligaments.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us