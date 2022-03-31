Former women’s world footballer of the year Ada Hegerberg scored one of the goals that gave Lyon a 3-1 win over Juventus and a Champions League semi-final clash against French rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

Norwegian star Hegerberg opened the scoring on 33 minutes, tucking away a cross from the left by Selma Bacha.

That made the quarter-final tie 2-2 on aggregate after the Italians had edged the first leg 2-1.

