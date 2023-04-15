SANTA LUCIA 1

Hehedosh 79

ĦAMRUN S. 1

Mashike 36 pen.

SANTA LUCIA

M. Calleja Cremona-6.5, M. Vella-6, N. Pulis-6, R. Bairam-6, L. Ayad-6 (90+5’ D. Pacheco), D. Xuereb-6 (68’ M. Alba), J. Pisani-6, F. Rodrigues-6, R. Soares-6, Y. Terzi-6 (68’ J. Tanti), R. Hehedosh-7 (88’ J. Zerafa).

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

W. Santos-6, M. Guillaumier-6, L. Montebello-6 (80’ M. Mifsud), E. Mashike-6, R. Prsa-6.5, R. Callegari-6, K. Holmberg-6 (69’ Dodo), J. Mbong-6, E. Marcelina-6.5, R. Camenzuli-6, C. Barbosa-6 (68’ Jonny).

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Yellow Cards: R. Hehedosh, C. Barbosa.

BOV Player of the Match: Robert Hehedosh (Santa Lucia).

Santa Lucia picked another valuable point in their quest to secure the play-out spot when they held champions Ħamrun Spartans to a 1-1 draw.

The Spartans were clearly a better side during the first half but Santa Lucia defended well and it had to be a penalty that enabled Ħamrun to take the lead.

