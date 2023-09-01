Promoted Heidenheim claimed their first points in the top division on Friday, coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Borussia Dortmund after a controversial and bizarre late penalty decision.

Dortmund looked in full control early, taking a commanding lead just 15 minutes in with a goal from Julian Brandt and an Emre Can penalty. 

The home side wasted several chances to land a killer blow and allowed Heidenheim back into the game, Eren Dinkci scoring a stunner early in the second half to give the visitors hope. 

Heidenheim equalised from the spot late in the second half, Tim Kleindienst scoring after a long VAR delay. 

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.