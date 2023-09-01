Promoted Heidenheim claimed their first points in the top division on Friday, coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Borussia Dortmund after a controversial and bizarre late penalty decision.

Dortmund looked in full control early, taking a commanding lead just 15 minutes in with a goal from Julian Brandt and an Emre Can penalty.

The home side wasted several chances to land a killer blow and allowed Heidenheim back into the game, Eren Dinkci scoring a stunner early in the second half to give the visitors hope.

Heidenheim equalised from the spot late in the second half, Tim Kleindienst scoring after a long VAR delay.

