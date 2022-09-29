The MSE equity price index extended Wednesday's decline as it slipped by a further 0.81% to 3,630.753 points.

The declines in four companies outweighed the gains in M&Z and MPC while APS and MIA traded flat.

Trading activity increased considerably to €0.22 million compared to €0.07 million on Wednesday. Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was the most actively traded equity on Thursday as it eased by 0.6% to the €7.90 level across 17,006 shares having a market value of €0.13 million.

On Wednesday, Farsons published its interim results showing record performance with revenues increasing by 7.6% over its previous high in H1 2019/20 to €57.3 million and net profits surging to just above €7 million.

Farsons also declared a net interim dividend of 4c5 per share which is payable on October 19 to all shareholders as at close of trading on October 3.

PG plc lost 4.5% to the €2.10 level albeit on just 1,100 shares.

In the retail banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc tumbled by 5.1% back to the 75c level across 33,555 shares.

Two deals totalling 9,000 shares forced the share price of Bank of Valletta plc to move 1.6% lower to the 90c level.

In contrast, APS Bank plc held on to the 64c level across 50,000 shares.

Malta International Airport plc also closed the day unchanged at the €5.95 level on 1,727 shares.

Meanwhile, M&Z plc recaptured the 73c level (+1.4%) across 5,074 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc rebounded by 2% to regain the 52c level on a single deal of 3,750 shares.

The RF MGS Index trended higher for the first time in more than a week as it rebounded by 0.23% to 878.771 points.

Volatility across international financial markets subsided somewhat following the Bank of England’s intervention to mitigate market turmoil in the UK.

Meanwhile, ahead of Friday's very important release of inflation data across the euro area, fresh statistics showed that consumer prices increased by less than expected in Spain when compared to the same period in 2021.

On the local corporate bond market, Von der Heyden Group Finance plc provided an update in relation to a number of projects and investments that the group is pursuing.

In this respect, Von der Heyden noted that above-ground construction works will soon commence on a site in Poznań (Poland) which will be developed into a 40,000 sqm/26-floor A-Class office tower having an investment value of over €105 million.

Elsewhere, Von der Heyden will be expanding its real estate investment portfolio in Malta and is currently in the process of acquiring the luxury hotel Cugó Gran Macina.

Furthermore, the group secured a strategically located site in the south of Malta which will be developed into a multitenant A-Class warehousing and logistics park.

