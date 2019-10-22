The MSE Equity Price Index climbed 0.48% to 4,795.539 points as the gains in GO, HSBC and PG outweighed the small declines in MIA and BMIT.

Meanwhile, three equities closed the day unchanged, including MIDI plc which maintained the €0.71 level on strong volumes totalling 326,400 shares having a market value of €0.23 million and representing over 50% of today’s total value of equities traded.

Following the sharp declines recorded recently, GO plc rebounded by 5.3% to regain the €4.34 level across 3,750 shares. Also among the large companies, HSBC Bank Malta plc bounced back by 0.8% from its multi-year low of €1.25 to the €1.26 level albeit on just 2,674 shares. PG plc advanced by 1.1% to recapture the €1.87 level after recovering from an intra-day low of €1.82 (-1.6%).

A total of 25,150 shares changed hands. On the other hand, Malta International Airport plc eased by 0.7% to the €7.40 level after only partially rebounding from an intra-day low of €7.25 (-2.7%) on a total of 9,530 shares. BMIT Technologies plc moved back to the €0.53 level (-0.9%) across 121,900 shares. Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc and FIMBank plc traded unchanged at €1.09 and USD0.63 respectively on trivial volumes.

Today, BOV issued an announcement clarifying local media reports, and reiterated that it has no intention of “shedding staff” and it will not be declaring any redundancies.

International Hotel Investments plc announced that it has entered into contractual arrangements to develop, lease and operate a new luxury hotel in central Rome.

The new 55-room Corinthia Hotel Rome will be replacing the building formerly occupied by the Central Bank of Italy and works on the property are expected to commence in 2020. Following yesterday’s sharp drop, the RF MGS Index rebounded by 0.09% to 1,165.714 points as eurozone sovereign bond yields trended lower amid continued volatility across international financial markets. www.rizzofarrugia.com