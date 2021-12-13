European Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli unveiled a gender-neutral language guide for the European Commission staff in which she also asked employees to avoid the term ‘Christmas’ and use ‘holidays’ instead.

Many elected politicians and citizens across Europe voiced their strong objections to this document which, in my opinion, is clearly anti-Christian. Pope Francis was also strongly critical of the guide.

The reason we all should be concerned by the Guidelines on Inclusive Communication is that words matter. They form the way we think.

This is part of a larger effort to eviscerate our cultural roots, traditions and identity by undermining language. This is done by forcing the use of a myriad of invented pronouns by, for example, replacing the proper word ‘woman’ with ‘birthing person’.

If powerful institutions like the European Commission and employers start accepting this terminology, then, soon, all organisations and companies applying for funding will be forced to adhere to these daft regulations. Schools and universities will be mandated to do the same. Finally, everyone will be mandated legally to accept these new language rules. In the long run, this will undermine European civilisation.

The European Commission does not have the mandate to change the term Christmas into the bland and meaningless ‘winter festival’ or ‘holidays’. The annual celebration of the birth of Christ is not another meaningless bank holiday. I have never come across a single European Jew or Muslim offended by Christmas.

The words a person uses influences how we perceive the world around us and how we think. In George Orwell’s book 1984, the party develops a new language with the intention of controlling personal thought for political purposes, limiting the range of thought and discouraging independent thinking.

Once we accept a man who ‘feels’ like a woman is a woman, we are soon forced to accept that a ‘woman’ participates in women’s sports even if they retain all physical characteristic of a man. And that a male rapist who feels like a ‘woman’ is locked up with female cellmates.

We will hold national gatherings over Christmas to express our Christian faith - Ivan Grech Mintoff

Dalli is blindly serving the harmful EU woke agenda. She pushes their policies outside the limits of the acceptable and now, when they meet resistance, she has retreated a few inches and promised to “rephrase her intentions”. The purpose is to lull people into submission and then proceed step-by-step to change the language behind their backs.

Our language is beyond Dalli’s remit. We don’t want to be forced to use idiotic pronouns as ‘Xe/Xem/Xir’ or refer to females as fathers or accept any of the other myriad of constraints the woke want to impose on our communication. We did not delegate the right to decide our language or culture or change our religion to the European Union.

Dalli’s attempts to change our language to avoid hurting the feelings of a microscopic minority will never succeed. The professionally offended will never be satisfied as there will always be a new group on whose behalf they can take offence. This is how these activist groups earn their living: by blackmailing the European Commission, governments and institutions into giving them money for not shouting that they are patriarchal, racist, misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, fatphobic, classist, ableist or in other ways exploitative, coercive,and exclusionary.

The latest actions of the equality commissioner are in conflict with her mandate and will weaken the Union and damage women. She is not fighting discrimination but discriminating against the majority by changing the language we use, the culture we live and the Christian beliefs we profess.

The ABBA Party will not remain silent. We will hold national gatherings over the Christmas season to express our Christian faith and support for the right to life itself and freedom of expression.

We need to restore common sense and proper representation in politics. And if Dalli doesn’t have the backbone to stand up to the woke activist groups, she should resign (or be made to resign) with immediate effect.

Il-Milied it-tajjeb!

Ivan Grech Mintoff, leader, ABBA Party