European Commissioner-designate Helena Dalli’s hearing by the European Parliament has been scheduled for October 2.

Dr Dalli has been nominated for the equality portfolio by European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen .

The portfolio mirrors the one Dr Dalli had for the past six years as a minister - a post she resigned in July following her nomination.

Dr Dalli now faces a grilling by the European Parliament about her suitability for the role.

In addition to the hearings, the Conference of Presidents will hold an exchange of views with the three executive vice-presidents shortly after the hearings have finished.

Dr Dalli's grilling will be carried out by the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM) and Employment and Social Affairs committees (EMPL).

One of the members of the EMPL is Nationalist Party MEP David Casa, who said on Monday that Dr Dalli had to disavow Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the government’s double standards during the MEP.

Mr Schembri, who serves as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, and minister Konrad Mizzi remain in office despite the Panama Papers having revealed that they set up secret offshore structures after assuming power.

“We expect unequivocal condemnation of this during her Parliament hearing,” Mr Casa wrote.

The hearings will be followed by meetings in which the chair and group representatives (coordinators) of the various committees will evaluate the performance of the Commissioners-designate.

On October 15, the Conference of Committee Chairs will assess the outcome of all hearings and forward its conclusions to the Conference of Presidents. The latter will conduct the final evaluation and decide whether to close the hearings in its meeting on 17 October.