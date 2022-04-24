A memorable Sunday afternoon for Maltese youth Kailey Willis who produced a hat-trick which propelled Hellas Verona U-19’s to a 4-1 win against Pro Sesto in the Italian women’s youth league.

Willis was part of the Malta U-19’s side that clinched a historic promotion to League A in the European qualifications during the April international window.

The former Birkirkara forward has now scored 12 goals in 13 league games in this campaign.

