Here’s a phone call you would love to receive: “Hello, you won the lottery!” That would be truly exciting but imagine if the call informed you that you won the American Powerball jackpot!

Powerball is the most popular lottery game in the world, a title it has held ever since it awarded a record-breaking $1.586 billion USD jackpot in January 2016. Powerball fever swept the world as people everywhere, including some who had never previously played the lottery, rushed to purchase their tickets. Luckily you, too, can play Powerball, no matter where you are, purchasing your Powerball tickets online at theLotter.com.

It has been nearly two months since the US Powerball jackpot was last won but there’s a chance it will be won in the upcoming draw, this Saturday night. Powerball offers a staggering jackpot of nine figures: $158,000,000 USD, and you could win it from Malta!

TheLotter has been calling lucky players since 2002, telling them: “Hello, you won the lottery!”

Adrian Cooremans, theLotter’s spokesman explains: “TheLotter gives players the opportunity to participate in the world’s biggest and most exciting lotteries. And the best part? Our customers don’t just play lotteries - they also win them! Scores of theLotter's players have won Powerball prizes over the years and a number of our players have become Powerball millionaires after they matched the five main numbers in a lucky draw.”

Meet theLotter’s biggest Powerball winners:

• G. from Australia has been playing with theLotter since he discovered our ‘convenient and easy to use’ ticket purchasing service in 2003. He has scored more than 450 wins over the years, but all pale in comparison to the prize he won on 19 October 2016. Coming just one number away from winning the Powerball jackpot, G. was compensated with a very nice $1 million second division prize.

• P from Quebec started playing lotteries online through theLotter when the US Powerball jackpot hit $1 billion. Luckily for P, he kept playing Powerball after the billion-dollar jackpot fell and won the $1 million second prize on February 27, 2016!

• Grandfather H. from El Salvador is another winner in the 2nd prize division of the US Powerball. On the eve of the record $1.6 billion Powerball, playing for his first-time lottery on the site, he won $1 million. His first thought was that now he finally had enough money to go and visit his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who live... in the United States of all places!

• B.U from London in the United Kingdom, won the 2nd division Powerball prize in 2012 and he collected his $1 million prize in the United States. B.U was fascinated by the American Powerball lottery and played only a few times before his dreams became a reality. He became a millionaire overnight!

How to play the US Powerball online to win the $158m jackpot from Malta

1. Sign up at theLotter.com

2. Select the Powerball lottery

3. Choose five numbers (from 1-69) filling-in the ‘playing form’

4. Choose one ‘powerball’ number (from 1-26) filling-in the ‘orangefield’

5. Confirm your ticket purchase

After completing your ticket order, theLotter’s local agents in the United States will buy official lottery tickets on your behalf. Your ticket will be scanned and uploaded to your account before the draw.

TheLotter charges customers a small transaction fee and no commissions are taken from winning tickets. You could be the next player to win big playing Powerball! It’s totally possible for you to win a big lottery prize playing Powerball even if you’re not an American. According to the official Powerball website, “You do not have to be a US citizen or US resident to play Powerball.”

And now, using the ticket purchasing services of theLotter, you do not even need to travel to the United States to play the game. TheLotter will purchase official Powerball tickets from a licensed retailer on your behalf. Get inspired by the stories of our biggest lottery winners and maybe one day soon you’ll get the ‘Hello, we’re calling from theLotter!’ call and we’ll post your winning story online.

You could be the next player to win big by playing the US Powerball lottery online with theLotter.com. Get you your ticket now! Good luck and please play responsibly!

Disclaimer: Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk