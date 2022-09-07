Max, the guide dog of a 16-year-old boy who lost part of his vision after being diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of two, has gone missing.

“Max is my everything. Without him I am lost. He helps me get around. He is part of the family as we had him since he was a puppy,” said Miguel Bugeja as he urged anyone who sees Max to call.

Max is a male golden retriever.

Max went missing on Wednesday morning at about 8am when Bugeja’s father took him out for a walk in Ħal Far. Since then the family have been looking for Max - a male gold retriever - making several appeals for help on social media. Puttinu Cares Foundation has joined in the appeal.

Miguel and his elder sister Raquel, explain how Max entered their lives six years ago - soon after Miguel partially lost his vision. Miguel had been diagnosed with the cancer at the age of two and underwent a bone marrow transplant about six years ago.

The treatment was successful but Miguel lost part of his vision. Max, a trained guide dog who is now officially retired, helped him find his way around after that and offered all the comforts of a loveable pet.

“Max is my life,” said Miguel.

Anyone who sees Max can call the Bugeja family on 99465576, 99550292, 79331912.