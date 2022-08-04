A 62-year-old Englishman is on a quest to trace his Maltese father following a recent trip to Malta, where he felt at home.

Lawrence Anthony Downes was born in January 1960 to Irish Mary Bernadette Downes, also known as Susan Downes, and a Maltese man named Salvo Axiak.

His parents were most probably in their early 20s when they met in London, possibly aged 20 and 21. Downes believes the two were employed as servers and he only remained under their custody for three months as his mother could no longer look after him.

Downes told Times of Malta his father was very caring and concerned for him, and despite wanting to look after his son, the UK social service authorities would not allow it. They would also not allow relatives of his father, also based in London, to look after the little boy.

Downes was taken under the state’s care and was brought up in children’s homes in London until he was 18.

At Gresham Place Nursery, aged one. Right: At Gresham Place Nursery, Caterham, Surrey, aged three.

He recalls his time in care as rather difficult and traumatic, and has always wondered about his father, wishing to meet him.

“I have always wondered who my parents were, particularly my father, but never really knew what to do or where to start looking,” he told Times of Malta.

“It was only recently, when I had the opportunity to access my care records at Lambeth Council, London, and getting further information and advice, that I decided to take the plunge and start a search.”

When he visited Malta for the first time with a friend last month, he was encouraged by friendly locals to start looking for his father or his family, suggesting he publishes an appeal for any leads in the Times of Malta.

So far, the only information Downes has about his origins is that he was born on January 25, 1960 at St Andrews Hospital, Bromley-by-Bow, Poplar, in London. His parents’ address in London was 93, Bow Road, E3.

“I would love to come back, especially, if my father or family were traced here. I did feel a natural affinity to the island… the people and culture were very comforting and reassuring for me.”

If anyone has any information on Downes’ family, or any leads, they can get in touch at ladownes25@outlook.com.