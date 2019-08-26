Every year, about 370 new poor and vulnerable families reach out for help to the St Jeanne Antitde Foundation, which supports them by providing basic needs like food and accommodation as well as a range of professional support services.

But as the demand runs high, the supplies are running low – which is why the foundation has reached out to the public, through its social media channels, for support.

The foundation is trying to keep up with the urgent basic needs for the most vulnerable among these people, explained chief executive Nora Macelli.

“At the moment, for example, we are providing a woman and her two children with accommodation and a range of support, including food, nappies for the youngest one, funds to cover the Tallinja card and top-up money, toys, children’s clothes and laundry and shower products,” said Ms Macelli.

The foundation, a non-profit organisation, focuses on people and families facing difficult life circumstances and those who are sliding into poverty and are socially excluded.

Among its services, it operates two Family Service Centres at community level serving Tarxien, Paola, Fgura, Żabbar and Birżebbuġa.

With their ears to the ground, the foundation’s practitioners get a snapshot of a hidden world.

Hidden realities

“Our grounded practice brings us in touch with suffering which is deeply hidden.

“We come across persons with obsessive compulsive disorder whose compulsion is hoarding – apart from the fact that their house is a veritable health and mental health hazard, they are not being followed up by any service and their relatives would have given up on them,” Ms Macelli said as she painted a picture of the realities encountered.

These are harsh social realities which we practitioners are constantly battling

“We meet many elderly people whose home situation is unbelievably squalid, unhygienic, unsafe and foul-smelling – they tend to be at the mercy of persons who abuse their trust and finances.

“We connect with many families whose life circumstances have reached a stage where they risk being evicted.

“Mental ill health, domestic violence, low or no basic skills, an inherited culture of dependency on welfare benefits, addictions, unemployment or low-pay work, having grown up in a chaotic and unstable family environment – these are harsh social realities which we practitioners working at community level are constantly battling in an attempt to support the resilience of such families,” she said.

A call for support

The foundation is now asking the public to help them assist these people. Each week the foundation tries to cover the costs of about 12 highly vulnerable families who need urgent, immediate help. (Many other families need help that is not considered urgent).

Over the years, the public has been generous, with many donating items such as pasta, sugar and biscuits. While these were appreciated, the needs of certain families did not allow them to use such products, Ms Macelli explained.

“Our social workers would have assessed the needs of a family and, should the family care plan indicate a need for food items, we would try our best to provide items that fit their situation.

“If someone does not have access to cooking materials, it is useless to provide, for example, rice or pasta. In such cases we would provide tins that can be opened and used without the need for cooking.

“If someone is diabetic, we would steer away from items high in carbohydrates,” she said.

Ms Macelli said the foundation would love to be able to provide healthy options such as fruit and vegetables. This is why it set up an emergency fund: to enable it to buy on request.

While the foundation has access to food from the Food Bank and Malta Community Chest Fund, this is on request and sometimes the urgency of situation just does not allow time for the paperwork to be done. Having access to money through the purposely set-up fund would allow for more flexibility and tailored support, Ms Macelli added.

Apart from food, the foundation also supplies items like washing liquids, nappies, shower gels and shampoos, provides access to free second-hand clothing through its bazaar and also supports families to furnish their homes.

“We get a lot of people wanting to donate their old furniture. The challenge we face here is that we have nowhere to store it and usually people are in a hurry to get rid it,” she said.

Donations can be made to the registered charity by visiting their website www.antidemalta.org.