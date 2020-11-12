One of the world’s leading online gaming companies is on a mission to plant 1,000 new trees across Malta and Gozo. Lottoland has pledged to plant one tree for every 10 likes on their recently launched Lottoland Malta Facebook page during the month of November, until the target of 1,000 new trees is reached.

Nigel Birrell, CEO of Lottoland, said the company’s vision is to sustainably contribute towards changing people’s lives for the better.

"Being happy and healthy is at the heart of everything we do. We believe that people should be more connected to nature and leave the earth better than we found it."

Birrell explained how his team wanted to find a way to allow the public to be part of this afforestation journey, without having to purchase anything.

"Malta doesn’t have a lot of trees, we also wanted to sow seeds across social media – so why not combine both to grow together."

"You've shown your support since we launched Lottoland in Malta. This is our way of giving back our appreciation. It's our way of showing thanks to you, our customers, as well as to the environment. So, we encourage you to embark on this challenge with us and be part of this journey to #MakeMaltaGreen."

To make this happen Lottoland has partnered with local NGO Saġġar, who have already successfully propagated 10,000 saplings which will eventually be planted across Malta and Gozo. The organisation was set up with the aim of sowing and planting trees of the native genotype and rehabilitating ecological reserves, public and private lands.

"We are really happy to get the support of Lottoland, which will help us achieve our goal of making Malta greener," said the co-founder of Saġġar, Steve Mercieca.

Lottoland’s donation will go towards the propagation and upkeep of trees such as Cupressus Sempervirens in a nursery before they are ready to be transported and planted in their final homes. Love trees as much as we do? It takes less than a minute, here is how it works.

10 Facebook likes = one tree planted

Step 1: Open your Facebook

Step 2: Search for Lottoland Malta

Step 3: Like and follow the page

Disclaimer: Lottoland.mt is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. 18+ For help visit rgf.org.mt.