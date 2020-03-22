I have been waking up with an odd feeling. It has taken me days to pin it down: every single day, I’m being awakened with the sound of singing birds. That constant soundtrack of heavy traffic rumble is no more.

Also, I can take the dog out for a walk at any time of day around the streets of Lija and whereas before we’d have to slink against the doorways, we can now practically walk in the middle of the street because cars are few and far between. “This is what traffic was like when I was your age,” I told the daughter, who is constantly fascinated by the empty streets at all times of the day.

At last the island can breathe again – as can the rest of the world – but it took a pandemic for that to happen. And at a very high cost.

Our new daily reality is this: after breakfast the eldest heads upstairs to work remotely (his boss has been fantastic); the youngest settles in the living room to follow online schooling (the school has been fantastic); and I’m in another room, typing this and other stories (and I’m still stretching my deadlines so I’m not being fantastic at all).

Then we meet in the kitchen for lunch, dinner and tea breaks when we Skype the Significant Other and the middle son, so there’s a semblance of having meals together. We even managed a remote birthday celebration on Tuesday.

In between, I’m on the phone with my mother trying to convince her to stay inside; with my sister who’s the principal virus updater; and with my girlfriends, so we keep each other sane. The other people I see are the brave people who are exposing themselves all the while so we can eat: the Smart supermarket cashiers, my grocer Louis and my baker Marion.

Other than that, our social contact has become as limited as possible. As a dear Italian friend, who is under lockdown in Rome, told me: “It is a war, with an invisible enemy that takes the form of the people you know, people you care for. Learn from our mistakes,” she urged.

I think the urgency of shutting off from each other has not yet fully seeped in here. Crucially, the prime minister has to stop talking about ‘the terrible red button’ called lockdown. It’s not terrible; what is terrible at the moment is if we don’t learn quickly enough from our Italian neighbours.

If he hates the word ‘lockdown’ he can call it something else like, I don’t know, ‘community protection’ or whatever – but he must order social isolation

The prime minister must issue more strict measures now. Firstly, while I laud his regular press briefings, he must start spacing out those journalists’ chairs at his press conferences. Secondly, if he hates the word ‘lockdown’ he can call it something else like, I don’t know, ‘community protection’ or whatever – but he must order social isolation.

As we wait for the peak, we ought to, at least, follow the Belgian way: closing down all non-essential shops; but still allowing people to go for a walk or a jog with just another person from their household. Solitary outdoor activity, I feel, is important because we need to take care of our mental health – we are already one of the topmost EU countries with mental health issues.

Why do we need to do this today? Because the virus is inching closer and if it hits us in earnest, Mater Dei will be overwhelmed. There won’t be enough beds and ventilators – and doctors will have to choose which patients to save: it could be me or you, or worse, our parents. They’re doing a great job, our healthcare professionals, (one of whom is my dearest and oldest friend, The Nurse, who I often mention here, who is there at the frontline and I am so fiercely proud of her), so let’s help them.

It’s a war and one of the strategies is to isolate but to do that we need help. And this is where the government – elected to take care of us citizens – must help. The “pakkett” – don’t we love that word – of economic measures wheeled out on Wednesday, is a lame start.

It’s pointless deferring tax payments for three months. If you are self-employed and you’re not earning anything now and for the foreseeable months, from where are you going to get the money to pay the taxes? Same goes for the bank loan moratorium. If your earnings have dwindled, how can you in three months’ time repay four months’ worth of bank loans?

Prime minister, it all boils down to one thing: in this war we all need to keep feeding our children and make sure that we still have a roof over our heads. If cashflow is what you’re concerned about, there’s never been a better time to turn to your predecessor and his mates – Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi – and ask them to hand over those €5,000 a day they pocketed straight out of the country’s coffers. We need a government that has our back, and not that of the cronies.

I’ve been waking up to the pleasant sound of birds, but I can’t say I’m sleeping well. I’m worried. Since the prime minister won’t do it, we need to take action ourselves. As of today, my family will go on lockdown, supporting local business online as much as will be possible. Please, if you can, do the same.

