My Personal Trainer caters for people from many walks of life, and not only those who would like to improve their health or lose weight. Their solutions are also designed for people who want to gain weight or strength and those who would like to improve their health by lowering sugar and cholesterol levels.

Moreover, Miriam Saliba and Marvic Debono also offer their services for pregnant women, people with physical disabilities and people who are on a post-injury recovery journey. Other solutions that they provide are also designed to help individuals suffering from osteoporosis – the thinning of bones – a condition that affects post-menopause women, and even people who suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – a condition which can be greatly improved through regular exercise and a healthy diet.

The team behing My Personal Trainer - Marvic Debono and Miriam Saliba.

Through their combined knowledge of nutrition and exercise, Miriam and Marvic are able to create a range of customised plans designed to tailor to every individual’s goals and needs. The duo understands that no two journeys are the same – which is why they work hard in presenting guidance and support every step of the way.

What makes My Personal Trainer stand out is that they tackle clients’ relationships with food by exploring the root of the issue, rather than focusing on weight loss – providing customers with long-term results. The exercise and eating plans are developed together with the clients in a way that is designed to achieve balance, health and awareness. Through this, clients can learn mindful eating techniques and develop an enjoyment for exercise and training.

Their solutions are also offered for small groups, as this can create a sense of solidarity and strength among their customers. When on a weight improvement plan, one might oftentimes feel alone – making group sessions a great way to increase motivation and support among like-minded individuals with common goals. This approach is proven to help people become more likely to achieve their goals, as it gives them a sense of purpose and community.

My Personal Trainer is made up of two highly skilled personal trainers – one of whom is also a state-registered dietitian. As a personal trainer, Marvic Debono knows firsthand how difficult it can be to overcome weight loss issues. He steadfastly became intrigued by the fitness science, strength building and the human body, a fascination which quickly took him to the next level of his journey – that of helping others experience and achieve their goals.

Miriam Saliba is a registered dietitian who struggled with weight throughout the years. Saliba always dieted in extremes, never seeking out a way to find balance in her journey. Equipped with invaluable knowledge, Miriam was inspired to pursue a career in dietetics to help others make a positive and long-lasting change in their lives.

Marvic and Miriam believe in building successful, long-term and sustainable healthy habits – it’s not about how fast you can get to the finish line, but how long you can keep on winning after the line has been crossed.

Visit My Personal Trainer’s page on Yellow.com.mt for more information.