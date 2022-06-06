The significance and impact of agriculture goes well beyond the production of crops for local consumption. Rather, this industry is a crucial contributor to the preservation of rural landscapes and biodiversity and a cleaner, healthier environment. While farming might not receive the same media attention as other economic sectors, in times of crisis its resonance is brought to the fore.

The geopolitical tensions in Ukraine have restricted access to key crops triggering inflationary levels not seen for decades and renewing a collective consciousness of the importance of what is ultimately the essence of the process which puts food on our table.

The expected increase in demand for food and agricultural raw materials as a result of rising global populations will continue to create significant strains on limited natural resources, notably land and water. Yet, despite Malta’s historical connection to agriculture, farmers and rural workers face significant challenges on a daily basis to keep their operations going.

Several factors are undermining the socio-economic fabric of Malta’s rural districts. Most notably, the farming population has dropped and aged in recent decades, putting additional pressure on the remaining men and women working in this sector. Remaining farmers face significant challenges to carry their machinery, tools and produce through unpaved rural roads while battling an overall lack of basic infrastructure.

Within this context, the Żebbuġ local council has tapped into the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) to secure funding aimed at improving the quality of road infrastructure affecting farmers and other rural workers in the area.

Through this project, which was made possible with an investment exceeding €54,000, Triq it-Troll was surfaced with sturdier elements by Infrastructure Malta contributing to the facilitation of access to agricultural holdings, improving efficiency and alleviating a cumbersome and tiresome process for those seeking access to their lands.

Since Malta’s EU accession, the EAFRD has been fundamental in offering funding solutions for agriculture, supporting not only infrastructural development but also incentivising rural entrepreneurship and company growth, diversification, innovation and rural tourism. While such efforts may appear minor in comparison to larger, nation-wide infrastructural projects, they go a long way in supporting the agricultural industry and, in doing so, play an important role in Malta’s efforts towards achieving the environmental and climate change objectives of the European Green Deal, which is a diverse, all-inclusive concept that aims to make the EU economic society sustainable.

Farm management is an essential feature of any sustainable agricultural practice. This is not just about saving farmers a bumpy ride. Ensuring easy access to agricultural land allows more sustainable management of the farming area and better crop rotation. As the current national agricultural policy demonstrates, farmland has, over the course of time, lost many of its nutrients due to the non-rotation of crops being grown on the same site.

This project also made sure to improve retention and access to water supply by redirecting water captured on the sides of the road to nearby terrains, a much-needed boost on a water scarce island. These two factors also contribute in no small way to better soil quality which, in turn, impacts habitats for plants and animals.

Such improvements have also enticed farmers to invest in new, cleaner technology, reducing emissions and further contributing towards climate change objectives. The results achieved and feedback obtained from the stakeholders involved encourages the council to seek further assistance to implement such projects. Through this project, the Żebbuġ council has provided a lease of life to a community which still has so much to give towards a healthier, greener society.

Better Rural Roads to meet the Economic, Environmental and Social Challenges is a project run by the Żebbuġ local council and part-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Paula Valletta, executive secretary, Żebbuġ local council