Recruitment company Konnekt has launched dedicated support for people who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Konnekt team is available and ready to assist job seekers in need, by providing professional advice on CV building and interview preparation as well as support when it comes to finding employment.

The staff are working remotely to safeguard the health of employees, candidates and clients alike – they are accessible through video calls, e-mails and telephone calls. People impacted by these unprecedented times can fill in a form on Konnekt’s dedicated support page at https://hello.konnekt.com/support or send an e-mail on helpline@konnekt.com.

“We are currently navigating uncharted waters. COVID-19 has affected each and every one of us, to varying degrees. However, now is the time to rally together and support each other. Here at Konnekt, we are doing our part in assisting the job-seeking community in any way we can,” said Lara Camilleri, the chief operating officer of Konnekt.

“Although recruitment processes are slower, there are still a good number of businesses onboarding new employees. So, if you have been negatively impacted by the current circumstances, we can help you improve your CV and prepare for interviews, as well as assist you with your job search. We are here to help,” she added.