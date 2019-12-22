Santa receives millions of letters from children all around the globe. That’s quite a large number of letters to read and requests to process. So how can we come in to help? Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a subfield of Artificial Intelligence that deals with the processing of language ‒ any form of natural language spoken, written or signed by humans. Within NLP, there are many techniques that we would use to help Santa out, so let’s have a look at what could be done.

First off, we would need to scan the letters to get them into a digital format, usually as an image. Once we have the digital version, we need to actually extract the text. This could be done using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) in the case of typed letters. For handwritten letters, we would need more advanced software that can recognise handwriting. Now that we have the text version of the original letters, we can proceed with analysing them. However, we will need to ensure to correct any spelling mistakes since we don’t want children to end up with a ploystasin (Elves are known to be very creative).

Once the letters have been spellchecked, we can move on to determine the actual contents of the letter. The most important aspects of such letters are to determine the child’s address (although, since Santa knows already who’s been naughty or nice, we assume that he also knows where we live) and their requests. To determine these elements, we would use a Named Entity Recognition (NER) software ‒ this tool is able to identify names of people (e.g. Robin Camilleri), locations (e.g. Mosta) and organisations (e.g. Peppa Pig). These entities can be extracted out of all the letters and then we could proceed to analyse how many children want PlayStations, etc. This will ensure the correct request is sent to Santa’s elves to put together all the necessary toys.

Of course, one of the things that we cannot expect from Santa is for him to understand all languages ‒ there are more than 7,000 languages in the world. Machine translation might be a useful aid to break down all language barriers, and while we only have enough resources to deal with around 200 languages, this provides coverage of nearly 90 per cent of the world population.

Similarly to helping in the processing of all the letters Santa receives, NLP is used by many organisations to facilitate their understanding of language, especially when it comes to how we communicate in social media.

Dr Claudia Borg is a lecturer with the Department of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Malta.

