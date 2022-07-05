Local creative branding agency Blonde and Giant has announced a new look, and a new international brand vision aimed at helping startups and scaleups to raise capital and grow through strategic brand storytelling.

Since 2019 Blonde and Giant has been engaged by over 40 investor-backed startups and VC funds across Europe and North America for investor deck services, creative branding and website development. The agency’s impressive client base includes billion euro funds like Cherry VC and Target Global, headline-making tech unicorns like Flink ($5bn) and Mondu ($64m), and start-ups in every sector from videogaming, to fashion, to medical tech.

“In the midst of the pandemic we needed to find new opportunities for our business, and in the process we discovered our true niche," said Blonde and Giant co-founder Beppe Coleiro.

"We help innovative businesses to craft powerful narratives that tell their story to investors, partners, talent, and clients. In the world of innovation and tech start-ups, the ability to take a complex product and articulate it in a simple but inspiring way is an extremely valuable skillset. But it doesn’t just boil down to being proficient communicators - the bigger challenge is coming to grips with the extremely particular character of venture capital which is governed by an important but unwritten set rules that are invisible to outsiders.

“Every innovating start-up has a new story to tell, and the world benefits greatly from hearing it. Our mission is to help the innovators that are changing the way we live, by helping the world to understand their vision."