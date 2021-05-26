A Palestinian from Gaza whose asylum request was rejected has pleaded to President George Vella for help.

In a letter, Mohammed Abu Nada, 31, urged the president to take stock of the situation and review his claim for asylum, which he says has been rejected unfairly.

“I ask the Maltese government and the entire world and every person who hears my voice to help me and if Malta cannot help me, allow me to travel to another European country,” he told Times of Malta.

Responsible for his two younger sisters back in Gaza, who have been left traumatised as a result of yet another war, the refusal of refugee status has affected him both financially and psychologically.

“I could not do anything after my refusal. I could not work and this affects my family because I used to send them some money to help them but, now, for the last year and a half I have not been able to,” he said.

“I am mentally fatigued.”

“The reason why the asylum application has been rejected is that it is assumed I receive protection from the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA). However, I ask the Maltese government how can I receive protection from an agency that isn’t able to protect itself?”

At the beginning of May, at least four UNRWA buildings, including schools and its headquarters, were hit by Israeli air strikes on Gaza, causing extensive damage.

And this wasn’t the first time this happened. In the 2014 Israeli-Gaza conflict, six UNRWA schools giving shelter to civilians were hit by Israeli strikes, leaving around 47 civilians dead.

The UNRWA operates throughout the Middle East providing relief to 5.6 million Palestinian refugees by offering services such as healthcare, education and support.

In Gaza, Mohammed used to live with his two younger sisters, who he has supported financially since both his parents died.

He explains he was driven out of his home to Malta after being taken prisoner by Hamas and tortured due to his participation in peaceful protests.

While he was able to work at a bakery in Malta as his asylum claim was pending, without documentation finding stable work has been impossible and his rights in the country have diminished.

All government services, however basic, require identity documents and this includes healthcare.

Mohammed explained that he was recently turned away for treatment at the hospital and, unable to travel or work, he has started to feel like he is in a big prison.

“I feel that I am a helpless person because I cannot do anything, whether it is for my family or for myself,” he said.

And the issue is not only affecting Mohammed. His cousin, also called Mohammed Abu Nada, has also been rejected asylum in Malta on the same basis and is awaiting the results of his appeal.

Sources say there have been other Palestinians over the last few years whose asylum cases in Malta have failed due to their registration with the UNWRA.

However, questions sent to the International Protection Agency about precise numbers remain unanswered.

In 2018, 23 Palestinians lodged asylum applications in Malta and, by the end of the year, 23 applications were left pending, according to the asylum information database (AIDA).

In 2019 and 2020, no asylum applications were lodged by Palestinians, according to AIDA.

Correction May 26: A previous version referred to the Refugee Commissioner. That office has been succeeded by the International Protection Agency.