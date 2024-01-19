England and former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has joined Dutch giants Ajax, the club said Thursday, only six months after his move to Saudi Arabia sparked controversy over gay rights.

The 33-year-old, who played nearly 500 games for Liverpool, transferred to Al-Ettifaq in July in a deal with reported wages of up to £700,000 ($887,000) per week.

“We wanted an experienced midfielder with leadership qualities... Jordan Henderson is that type of player,” said Ajax coach John van ‘t Schip in a statement.

“His arrival means a huge enhancement for our squad. Both on and off the pitch, a football player of this calibre is important for our many young players,” he added.

Saudi club Al-Ettifaq is coached by Anfield legend Steven Gerrard, whom Henderson replaced as Liverpool captain in 2015.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com