Stephen Hendry will target 800 centuries and a return to the Crucible after making an impressive return to the professional snooker tour despite a 4-1 defeat to Matthew Selt in Milton Keynes on Tuesday.

The seven-times world champion compiled the 776th three-figure break of his career in the second frame of the Gibraltar Open first-round match, extending a mark that had stood for so long it forms part of his permanent social media handles.

“I think I’ll only change them when I get to 800 -- 776 now is not a massive thing,” said the 52-year-old. “Qualifying for the Crucible is the goal, and making 800 centuries is another goal. I am just enjoying being back really.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on The Times of Malta.