Stephen Hendry will take on a familiar adversary in his quest to return to the Crucible this year, with the Scot drawn to face Jimmy White in the first round of qualifying for snooker’s World Championship.

Malta professional player Alex Borg was also in the draw for the World Champinship qualifiers.

The Mellieħa-born cueist was drawn to face Rod Lawler in the first qualifying round, with the winner of the match facing China’s Yuan Sijun.

