Former Sweden star Henrik Larsson and ex-Hoffenheim boss Alfred Schreuder will join new coach Ronald Koeman’s staff at Barcelona, the club announced on Friday.

Larsson and Schreuder signed two-year deals. Koeman was appointed earlier this week as the replacement for Quique Setien, who was sacked in the wake of Barca’s 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta