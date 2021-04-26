Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer were on Monday named as the first players inducted into the official Premier League Hall of Fame in recognition of a combined 435 goals and seven Golden Boot awards.

Arsenal’s all-time top scorer Henry won two Premier League titles under Arsene Wenger and was part of the “Invincibles” team that went unbeaten throughout the 2003/04 title-winning campaign.

France’s record goalscorer and 1998 World Cup winner scored more than 20 Premier League goals in five consecutive seasons between 2001/02 and 2005/06.

