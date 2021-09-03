The Malta national team had three players who were selected in the Team of the Week of sofascore.com following this week’s MatchDay 4 from the UEFA World Cup qualifiers.

Goalkeeeper Henry Bonello and defenders Steve Borg and Cain Attard were all named in the Team of the Week after their fine performance for Malta in their 3-0 win over Cyprus at the National Stadium.

Bonello produced another impressive performance in goal as he produced some fine saves in key moments to finish with a much-needed clean sheet while Steve Borg was rock solid at the heart of the defence.

Cain Attard was Malta’s star player on the night as the Birkirkara wingback not only was a constant threat on the wings but also managed to score a brace in the 3-0 win.

