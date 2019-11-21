The Euro 2020 qualifying campaign may not have reserved a lot of satisfactions for the Maltese national team, but goalkeeper Henry Bonello has amassed impressive statistics as the Valletta shot-stopper managed the highest number of saves according to numbers issued by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

In fact, according to the Italian sports newspaper, Bonello completed 49 saves during the ten matches where he defended Malta’s goal in the qualifying campaign.

In fact, that turned out to be the highest by any goalkeeper from any country in the European qualifying campaign and finished ahead of Benjamin Buchel, of Liechtenstein, who managed 48 with Lithuania’s Pavels Steinbors third on 46.

Since taking the no.1 jersey for the opening Euro 2020 qualifier against the Faroe Islands, Bonello has shown some flashes of brilliance.

These included saving two penalties, one against the same Faroese, when he pushed away Brandur Olsen’s shot, which helped the national team to go on record their first ever competitive victory over the Nordics in a 2-1 success.

On Monday, the Malta no.1 again showed his ability when he dived to his right to keep out Joshua King’s shot midway through the second half.