Thierry Henry has warned Arsenal supporters that a potential takeover by Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek could take a “very long” time as the club’s all-time record goalscorer confirmed his role in the bid.

Ek has gone public with his desire to buy the struggling Premier League giants in the aftermath of fan protests against Arsenal’s involvement in the failed European Super League project.

However, the club’s billionaire American owner Stan Kroenke has insisted he has no intention of selling the Gunners.

