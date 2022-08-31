The old tanker Hephaestus settled upright on the seabed of Xatt l-Aħmar, Gozo, after being scuttled on Monday to serve as an artificial reef.

Divers have already made their first dives into the deep blue sea around it, including Andrea Muscat who has taken these pictures.

The Hephaestus ran aground on the Qawra coast in February 2018 and although it was eventually pulled off, it was found to be beyond economic repair and was therefore patched up and cleaned to serve as an artificial reef.

All photos by Andrea Muscat.