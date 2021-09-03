Opposite the main entrance of prehistoric Mnajdra, a doorway flanked by two large blocks covered in small drilled holes marks the place where a curious occurrence happens at the start of every new season.

Photo: Heritage Malta

As the sun rises on the first day of spring and autumn, known as the Equinox, and the first day of summer and winter - Solstice - its rays align perfectly and light up specific parts of this passageway.

In prehistoric agricultural societies, observation of the motion of the stars, the moon and the sun were closely related to the changing seasons and times of planting and harvesting crops.

In a few weeks, people will be able to experience the Autumn Equinox, which Heritage Malta will be marking with guided tours on September 21 and 22.

During these tours, visitors will see the first rays of the rising sun light up the central passage in the south building of the UNESCO world heritage site.

Visitors will also be given a tour of the surrounding Natura 2000 site and the central and east buildings at Mnajdra.

Only a limited number of tickets are available for this event.

Tickets can be purchased from here or here.

Participants will meet at 6.15am outside the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra visitor centre.

Attendees must wear a face mask and respect social distancing measures.