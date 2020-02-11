Dr Charles Gauci will be delivering a public lecture on the subject of heraldry and nobility in Malta. History lovers will enjoy learning about the reasons behind the introduction of titles in Malta, their origins and the status of the nobility today. Dr Gauci will be available to sign copies of his latest book The Peerage and Knightage in Malta, which will also be for sale at the end of the lecture.

This lecture is being held under the auspices of the Lieutenancy of Malta of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre whose mission is to protect and support Christianity in the Holy Land. The lecture is also being supported by the University of Malta.

The lecture is being held tomorrow at the Aula Prima of the University Campus in Valletta at 7pm. Send an e-mail to eohsj.malta@gmail.com or call on 9942 4521 to book your seat. A donation of €10 towards the Order’s projects in the Holy Land will be collected at the door. For more information on the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, log on to www.eohsjmalta.com.