Herbalists and herb lovers are to gather in Għarb tomorrow from 9am onwards to celebrate and share their experiences.

Among the various participants are Marion Mizzi Wellbeing with herbal beauty products, Pauline Attard promoting herbal medical products and chefs demonstrating the use of herbs in food preparation.

Free 10-minute massages and facial treatments will be provided by reservation via e-mail on gozoherbfest@gmail.com.