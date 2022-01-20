Rolls-Royce already makes some of the most luxurious and exclusive cars in the world, but its Bespoke division gives its wealthiest customers the chance to have something even more unique.

In 2021 the firm sold more cars than in any other year in its history, and its Bespoke division, which creates limited-edition cars as well as specially commissioned one-offs, was tasked with some ‘truly remarkable’ projects.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com