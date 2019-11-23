This year’s Los Angeles motor show has been jam-packed with new reveals from some of the biggest manufacturers in the world. SUVs, electric cars and convertibles have all been announced at one of the motoring world’s key events.

Let’s take a look at some of the key reveals of the day and everything you need to know about them.

Aston Martin DBX

After months of teasers and camouflage pictures, Aston Martin’s first-ever SUV – the DBX – is here. It’s turned out to be quite a looker too, with recognisably Aston styling touches blended onto a larger bodystyle.

Plus, a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine with 542bhp means the DBX can do 0-60mph (0-97kph) in under 4.5 seconds. More space doesn’t have to mean less performance then, according to Aston.

Mini John Cooper Works GP

The Mini John Cooper Works GP is a car with a large reputation. Setting the benchmark for hardcore, performance-focused hot hatches, it’s been a car beloved by enthusiasts and now there’s a new one.

With plenty of power and track-influenced styling tweaks, it’s a car which will likely command attention.

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi’s e-tron has already done well as the firm’s first production electric car, and now the firm has followed on from a trend in the rest of its range by releasing a sleeker, more dynamic-looking Sportback version.

More efficient in terms of drag, it can offer a 277-mile (446-km) range as well as high-tech digital matrix headlights.

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion

Volkswagen has previewed the electric future of the estate car with its latest ‘ID.’ concept — the Space Vizzion.

Previewing a production model that’s planned to hit the roads in 2021, the Space Vizzion boasts a 367-mile (591-km) range between charges as well as a punchy 335bhp. The cabin uses a new material made from the residue of apple juice production now, as well as augmented reality technologies.

Lexus LC500 Convertible

We’ve long-known a convertible version of the LC500 grand tourer was on its way, but Lexus has at last shown off the production car.

It doesn’t differ hugely from the prototype showcased at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, but that’s no bad thing. It brings drop-top flair to the V8 model and will reach roads at the end of summer 2020.

Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV

Toyota is taking a little bit of a spin away from its usual ‘self-charging hybrid’ marketing by introducing a plug-in version of its Rav4.

Though not its first PHEV — having twice made such variants of the Prius — this is the firm time for the SUV, which produces a whopping 302bhp in its Prime guise. Toyota is also expecting it to be capable of 37 miles (60 km) of electric-only driving.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford’s first dive into the booming EV SUV market is a controversial first effort, to say the least.

Taking the iconic Mustang name, a model famously V8 and not an SUV, and applying it to an all-electric high-rider is certainly one way to get people talking. This Tesla Model Y rival looks the business though and boasts a range of up to 370 miles (595 km) in some specifications. Time will tell if it can establish itself.