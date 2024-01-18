Tesla’s Cybertruck got people talking from the moment it was first released. Looking like something from a dystopian future, the Cybertruck arrived on the scene with some big promises relating to its range and capability.

But what are the key features you need to know about this larger-than-life EV? Let’s take a look.

When did the Cybertruck first arrive?Tesla’s Cybertruck was first unveiled back in November 2019, arriving as the brand’s first electric pick-up truck. At the time, Tesla said that the Cybertruck had “more utility than a truck, with more performance than a sports car”.

It also made use of a variety of space-age materials which were shown off during its launch.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.