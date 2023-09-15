Q1: In what European country can you run up a tax bill of €40 million, build and run multiple illegal projects and then have the Archbishop and Prime Minister bless and officially open your offices?

Q2: What percentage of the population of Malta believes corruption is widespread in everyday life? Is it 30%, 50%, 60% or over 90%?

Q3: How many deckchairs can you fit on the water’s edge at the Blue Lagoon? Is it 400, 600, 800, 1,200, or is there even a limit?

Q4: Who is Malta’s most successful international consultant working in areas as diverse as international business planning, financial management and parrot sales?

Q5: Do 60%, 70% or 80% of young Maltese young people surveyed want to leave or stay in the country?

Q6: Which minister said these famous words and in what context - ‘it’s the real deal’?

Q7: What do Dubai, Montenegro, Azerbaijan, and Malta have in common?

Q8: Following the private pocketing of payments from transport fines, which Maltese institution erased many millions in such fines from its books?

Q.9. How many people have received millions of euros in benefits through filing fraudulent documents claiming severe disability? Is it 500, 800, 1,000 or more and how would we know?

Q9: Name the country in which the Planning Authority asks for the plans for a hotel after it is built?

Q10. Which government minister illegally built a swimming pool at his villa on land which he acquired in strange circumstances?

Q11. Which senior government figure said, ‘the government will not tolerate…’ and in what context was this said: social benefits fraud, building regulations enforcement, exploitation of foreign workers or migrant trafficking?

Q.12. Where is the Government of Malta located? Is it Portomaso, St. Julians; Montekristo Estate, Luqa; MDA offices, Gwardamangia or Auberge de Castille, Valletta?

Q.13. What does the term ‘Gaħan’ stand for and who activated it in recent Maltese politics?

Q.14. Friends tell me the phrase ‘Prosit, Ministru’ is sarcastic. Is this true and how has a positive phrase changed its meaning?

Q.15. Which Maltese politician ‘almost made it’ to the helm of the European Council of Ministers?

Q.16. Who insisted that the Maltese live in ‘paradise’, that the ‘institutions are working’ and that ‘we listen to the concerns of the public’?

Q.17. What was Pilatus Bank best known for in Malta? Name three individuals linked with the bank’s story in Malta.

Q.18. What major Gozo project was originally scheduled for completion in 2021, is now almost double its projected cost is ‘progressing as planned and it’s first phase is ‘about to be completed’?

Q.19. What Maltese ‘personality’ took part in ‘an epic swim that never was’?

Q.20. In the 2022 election, what percentage of the popular vote did the Labour Party win? Was it 55%, 65% or 70%

Bonus question: what other mind-boggling quiz questions would you add?