EuroMillions was launched in 2004 and is the most popular draw in Europe, offering some of the biggest jackpots in the world with draws occurring twice a week.

Thanks to Jackpot.com, you now have the opportunity to bet on this lottery with a massive jackpot of €100,000,000 up for grabs this Friday, January 17.

Your lucky stars could be aligning, because this is not the only lottery you can bet on with Jackpot.com. With a variety of choices ranging from PowerBall, MegaMillions, EuroJackpot, and Superenalotto, anyone can be the winner, no matter where they are in the world. You can also play Luzzu Lotto, the Maltese-inspired lottery, for a chance to sail the seas with up to €2,000,000.

Joining the Jackpot.com family will give you the ability to play lotteries all over the world, purchase scratch cards, and try your luck on casino games.

How can a Maltese resident bet on the Euromillions? Since the lotteries are not taking place in Malta, Jackpot.com gives people outside of the country in which the lottery is happening the opportunity to bet on the outcome of the lottery, rather than buying physical tickets. This means that you could be in the chance of winning a remarkable jackpot without leaving your house.

The EuroMillions had already been snatched by a Maltese winner back in 2018. Maria from St Julian’s had won the staggering sum of €97,000 through her EuroMillions subscription. People can win from all over the world.

In fact, Valentin, a welder from London, hit the astounding €248,000 jackpot by playing the EuroMillions, and Sililat, a student from Laos, won a whopping $50,000 when he placed a bet on PowerBall - both through Jackpot.com.

To play the EuroMillions lottery, visit www.jackpot.com and register. Then go to the EuroMillions play page and choose your numbers (five from one to 50 and two Lucky stars from one to 12) and the price per line. And keep your fingers crossed. Simple, right? Go ahead, put your lucky numbers in for this amazing treasure - we’re rooting for you!

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.