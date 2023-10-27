A plot of land in Baħrija full of archaeological remains risks being lost, with the Planning Authority due to decide whether to allow a block of flats to be built on top of it.

A trove of discoveries has been made on the empty stretch of land, located between Triq il-Palazz and Triq Dun Nerik Bonnici.

The discoveries include an underground cave and shelter, agricultural vine trenches, and evidence of animal-keeping spaces, among other rock-cut features.

An ancient tomb, cart ruts and evidence of ancient quarrying have also been found on or very close to the site, according to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

Some of these findings were made during a site archaeological evaluation which has not yet been completed.

The planning application – PA/04999/22 filed by developer Chris Attard – proposes a building of five floors housing 20 apartments, six penthouses, 19 garages and one duplex penthouse.

The superintendence says the application is unacceptable in its current form. In its latest submission on the application, it asked for several amendments and extra information to complete the archaeological evaluation.

Following the evaluation, the applicant would need to provide a detailed method statement on how the archaeological discoveries are going to be preserved and safeguarded, the superintendence said.

It has also asked for more technical information on how the foundations of the proposed building would impact these features.

Two of the three vernacular structures on site have no heritage value worth preserving due to intense modification.

While the third is better preserved, it has still undergone modification. The heritage watchdog said it would not be opposed to its demolition so long as its loss was substituted by “suitable compensation”.

“In light of the above, the proposal as submitted is not deemed acceptable,” the superintendence said, adding that it would comment further on the application following the conclusion of the archaeological evaluation.