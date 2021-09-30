Heritage Malta is marking this year’s European Heritage Days – which take place in the 50 countries party to the European Cultural Convention – with a programme of exciting events between tomorrow and Sunday.

There will be guided tours and discussions, special openings of closed sites, workshops at UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and an open day at Heritage Malta’s conservation labs – all at a minimal fee or free of charge.

This year’s shared theme is the celebration and promotion of inclusivity.

Tomorrow, Heritage Malta, with the collaboration of the Mġarr local council, is organising an event for senior citizens at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ta’ Ħaġrat. Participants will be given a guided tour of the site, with a choice either at 8.30am or at 9am, followed by a discussion with the site’s curator at the local council premises. The talk will focus on daily life in the Neolithic period, and the community’s involvement in the excavation of the site. Participation is free but pre-booking at the Mġarr local council is required.

On Saturday, the public may visit two unique sites which are normally closed for conservation purposes – St Augustine’s Catacombs and Abbatija tad-Dejr, both in Rabat. Abounding in examples of rock-cut tombs, both sites offer a mine of information on the Punic-Roman period and some of the earliest Christian communities on the Maltese islands. Tickets at a reduced price of €3, giving joint access to both sites, will be available at the sites’ entrance on the day. Heritage Malta members enter for free. Opening hours are from 10am to 4.30pm.

On Saturday, the public may visit two unique sites which are normally closed for conservation purposes

On the same day, children and teenagers aged between eight and 14 years are invited to visit the Ġgantija megalithic temples for the workshop entitled ‘Pigment and Patterns: Artistic Creativity in Prehistory’. Participants will first be guided through this UNESCO World Heritage Site, then led to the children’s area in the site’s Interpretation Centre, where local artist Victor Agius will explain further on prehistoric art and also offer a hands-on art session. Participants can choose whether to take part in the first session, focusing on canvas painting, or the second session, focusing on 3D art using clay.

Admission is free, but reservation at any Heritage Malta museum or site is required.

On Sunday, Heritage Malta will open the doors of its conservation laboratories in Bighi, Kalkara. Visitors will have the opportunity to come up close with prestigious national artefacts and learn about the measures being taken to keep them conserved for future generations. Opening hours are from 10am to 3pm. Admission is free.

All attendees must wear a face mask and respect social distancing measures.

The European Heritage Days in Malta are coordinated by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH). For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.