Heritage Malta is organising a summer programme of activities starting this month and ending in September.

It will offer children the opportunity to try their hand at art while being in prehistoric areas, under the shadows of a megalithic temple, close to the mysterious catacombs, in a medieval palace, or in an art museum.

Children participating in the activities will be able to let their imagination run wild after listening to awesome stories about being in a mighty fortress or in a massive temple believed to be built by giants.

Those aspiring to be writers will have the chance to draw inspiration from historical surroundings of the frightening Inquisitor’s Palace where its resident punished people who did not obey the rules

And who knows what artistic creations will come to life from the hand of budding comic artists after a visit to museums full of maritime curiosities or strange insects and creatures?

The programme promises a unique summer experience for children besides an opportunity to make new friends.

Participating children will be grouped according to their ages as follows: Art Blast, for children aged five to seven; Tell me a Story, for those aged five to eight; Pen it!, for eight- to 12-year-olds; and Comic Creation, for teenagers up to 15.

Participation in the activities is against a €5 donation, but students who have collected all their Heritage Malta Passport stamps can attend for free. Tickets may be bought from all Heritage Malta sites and museums upon presentation of the Student Passport. The programme of activities may be viewed at www.heritagemalta.org/passport/events. For more information, call 2295 4300 or e-mail to passport@heritagemalta.org.